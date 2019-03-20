|
Beulah Mae (Gilmer) Hill
Staunton - Beulah Mae (Gilmer) Hill, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Brookdale Living Center.
Born July 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Sylvia Pauline (Fulwider) Gilmer.
Mrs. Hill was a retired seamstress and was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church in Staunton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy E. Patterson, her second husband, W. A. Hill, Jr.; son, Wilfred Lee Lanning; sister, Shirley Thompson; two brothers, Charles "Sonny" Gilmer and Johnny Gilmer.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda (Lanning) Clark and Ruth (Lanning) Delawder; brothers, Kenneth Gilmer and Robert Gilmer; grandson, Michael Giles; step-grandsons, Adam Clark and Dylan Clark; three step-great-grandsons, Colby Clark, Grant Clark and Evan Clark; as well as a step-daughter, Kim Hill.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cherryvale United Methodist Church with Rev. Clayton Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick Street, Staunton.
Memorial contributions may be made to either United Methodist Women of Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherryhill Drive, Staunton or Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torry Road, Lyndhurst, Virginia 22952.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019