Beverley H. Sapp Obituary
Beverley H. Sapp

Staunton - Beverley Hodge Sapp, age 86, passed away on June 29, 2019. Beverley was born October 4 1932 in Deerfield, Virginia. She spent her early career in Washington, DC and settled down in Pasadena, Maryland before fully retiring to her beloved Churchville, Virginia.

Beverley retired from the United States Department of the Army where she served as a Clearance Adjudicator. She was an active member of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Pasadena where she taught Sunday school, Mission Friends, led Bible studies and sang alto in the choir.

She was also an avid reader; she enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, shopping (so much shopping!!) and visiting with relatives.

Beverley was preceded in death by her proud father, John Mack Hodge; her amazing mother, Daisy Dula Hodge; her husband, Gerald Kenneth Sapp Sr.; and her aunt and dearest friend, with whom she made her home, Mary Young Brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Kneller, stepson Gerald Kenneth Sapp, Jr. and his partner Alan Davis, son-in-law Mark Kneller, grandson John Mack Romanchak, granddaughter Jordan Natale and her husband Andrew Natale, and great-grandson Graham Natale. In addition to her immediate family, Beverley is survived by the following precious cousins that brought her joy and love every day: Roger Young; James and Judy Young; Nathan Young and Nancy Michael; Donna, Erica, Walker, Mason and Savanah Young; Gail Ferguson; Lisa Hart; daughter-in-spirit Wanda Jackson; and special little friend Patrick.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Thomas. Burial will follow in Deerfield Community Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Roger, James and Nathan Young, Tim and Day Dula, John Mack Romanchak, Walker Young and Phil Nicely. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Dula and Wilson Zimmerman.

The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home, beginning at 12 noon.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 3 to July 6, 2019
