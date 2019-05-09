Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Beverley Wilkerson
Staunton - Beverley Nelson "Ben" Wilkerson, Jr., 101, of Staunton, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was born December 3, 1917 in Charlottesville, the son of the late Beverley N., Sr., and Isabella (Ross) Wilkerson.

Mr. Wilkerson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of the University of Virginia class of 1940.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Virginia Electric and Power Company with over 30 years of service as an accountant.

He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was deacon emeritus and ran the food bank.

Family members include a sister, Betsy W. Fultz of Staunton; a nephew, Michael Fultz; and two nieces, Martha O'Brien and Beverley Thomas.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Thomas and husband, Russell, and Celestia Thacker and husband, James.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N. Coalter St, Staunton, VA 24401, First Baptist Church, c/o the Food Bank, 406 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

The family would like to thank the State Anatomical Board for their kindness during this time and Dan and Betty Pritchett for all their love and support.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 9 to May 12, 2019
