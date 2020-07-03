Beverly M. Dunkum
Staunton - Beverly Jean (Michael) Dunkum, 75, wife of James Ford "Jim" Dunkum of 11 Sky Manor Road, Staunton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Dunkum was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on February 21, 1945, the daughter of the late James and Jean (Malcolm) Michael.
Beverly was a life member of the Parnassus United Methodist Church and retired from the Division of Motor Vehicles as a service clerk. She enjoyed rides with her husband to the mountains, and spending time with her pet dogs "Rusty and Charm".
Surviving in addition to her husband of eighteen years, is a son, Shannon Blair "Bud" Ryder of Parnassus; a step-son, Bucky Dunkum of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Logan M. Dunkum and his wife Kelli and Shauna R. Thompson; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Michael and his wife Bettie of Staunton; four cousins, Mark and Tim Crum, Bonnie Reeves, and John Taliaferro; and a special aunt, Carol Crum and her husband William.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Parnassus United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Vicki Barb.
Active pallbearers will be Tim and Mark Crum, John Taliaferro, Alan Harman, Frank Evers, and Jerry Reeves.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net