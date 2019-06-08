Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Davis


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Davis Obituary
Bill Davis

Staunton - Bill Davis, 78, husband of Thelma Davis of Big Sky Apartments, Staunton, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Davis was born in Buena Vista on October 20, 1940, a son of the late William Thurman and Gladys Lillian (Raines) Davis.

Bill was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from General Electric in 2002 after thirty-five years of service.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Davis of Buena Vista.

Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-two years, is his son, Steven Davis; his daughter, Cathy Almeida; a number of grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Big Sky Club House, 107 Community Way, Staunton.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now