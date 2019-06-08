|
|
Bill Davis
Staunton - Bill Davis, 78, husband of Thelma Davis of Big Sky Apartments, Staunton, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Davis was born in Buena Vista on October 20, 1940, a son of the late William Thurman and Gladys Lillian (Raines) Davis.
Bill was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from General Electric in 2002 after thirty-five years of service.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Davis of Buena Vista.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-two years, is his son, Steven Davis; his daughter, Cathy Almeida; a number of grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Big Sky Club House, 107 Community Way, Staunton.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019