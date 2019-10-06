|
|
Bill Mayle
Verona - Bill Mayle, age 89, of Verona, Virginia., passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly in Waverly, New York.
Bill was born April 5, 1930 in Grafton, West Virginia, son of the late Dow and Thelma Mayle. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He was employed for many years in the construction industry and was a construction supervisor for Mader Construction in Buffalo, New York for 20 years prior to his retirement in 1995.
Bill enjoyed restoring classic cars, particularly Mustangs. He enjoyed hunting and visiting with friends. He was proud of his family and loved spending time with them. Bill was known as a wonderful host and he enjoyed entertaining for friends and family.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Patsy Mayle; his children, Deborah (Rick) Baney of North
Java, N.Y., James (Mary) Mayle of Corning, N.Y., David (Colleen) Mayle of Castile, N.Y.,
Darshane (Lionel) Conklin of Castile, N.Y.; stepchildren, Fonda Sundeen of Fishersville, Va.,
Jay (Amy) Rankin of Chambersburg, Pa..; grandchildren, William Draper, Renee Ronan,
Brittany Kittleson, Lindsey Bagby, Kristina Regatuso, Zackery Conklin, Tyler Conklin, Elisha Bacon, Breanna Sundeen, Chandler Sundeen, Caitlyn Rankin; 12 great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Tom and Karen Powell and Richard and Cathy Draper. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne Mayle and by his grandson, Matthew Mayle.
Visitation with the family will take place on Thursday, October 10th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Verona United Methodist Church in Verona, Virginia. A memorial service for Bill will be held at 11 a.m. on October 11th at Verona UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Talking Book Center," 1 Churchville Ave, Staunton VA 24401 or online to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019