Billie Jean (Terry) Daniel
Staunton - Billie Jean (Terry) Daniel, 79, wife of Winfield S. Daniel of 56 years, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020.
She was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Ernest B. Terry and Flora E. (James) Terry. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Vincent J. "Skip" Terry, a brother-in-law, David L. Olsen, and a niece, Laurie Lee Thomas.
Mrs. Daniel was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and retired from Bank of America. She was a wonderful cook and cared for everyone in her path.
In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Susan D. Michael and husband Todd; a granddaughter, Hollie M. Cappo and her husband Jason; stepmother, Sylvia Rawley; two brothers, Michael W. Terry and his wife Anita and Anthony T. Terry and his wife Carolyn; two sisters, Christine T. Goodman and her husband John and Paula R. Wilfong and her husband Dale; sister-in-law, Annie Laurie Olsen; nephews, D. Scott Olsen, C. Mark Phibbs, Jr., Steven Phibbs, Tommy Terry, Bill Terry, Ben Terry, and Bradley Wilfong; nieces, Nancy Ruben and Annabelle Terry.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church Cemetery, 862 Free Mason Run Road, Mt. Solon by Reverend John Sullivan officiating.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorials be made to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dallas Lam, 87 Barger Lane, Mt. Solon, Virginia 22843.
Thanks to Intrepid Hospice and special thanks to Melissa Bosserman for her love and care for the past 3 years.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net