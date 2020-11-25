Billy Alexander Lambert
Staunton - Billy Alexander "Budweiser" Lambert, 71, husband of Judy (Fridley) Lambert, of Staunton, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Lambert was born in Swoope, Virginia on March 1, 1949, a son of the Lawrence Charles Lambert, Sr. and Pauline (Myers) Lambert.
Billy served in the United States Navy and retired from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office with twenty years of service. He was currently employed by Augusta County Public Schools, transporting special education children to and from school. Billy was an avid farmer all his life, never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James F. Lambert and L.C. Lambert, Jr. and two sisters, Hazel (Lambert) Barbee and Pauline Lambert.
Surviving in addition to his devoted and loving wife of forty-seven years, whom he married on March 31, 1973 in Staunton, are two sons, Michael Wayne Lambert of Chesapeake, Virginia and Charles Alexander "Chad" Lambert of McDowell, Virginia; a special nephew, Roger Lee Lambert of Staunton, Virginia and several nieces and nephews; a brother, Boyd Lambert of Stuarts Draft; a sister-in-law, Mary Shifflett Lambert of Staunton, Virginia; five grandchildren, Neal Austin Lambert and wife, Jessica of Fort Myers, Florida and expecting great-grandchild, Declan Alexander Lambert, Jordan McGraw Lambert of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Grace Elizabeth Fisher, Quinn Judith and Emma Alexandria Lambert, all of Bath County, Virginia; and extended family, brothers and sister, David and wife, Sandy Shifflett, Kenneth and wife, Faye Shifflett, both of Staunton, Virginia and Jimmy and wife, Bell Shifflett Marcum of Middlebrook, Virginia and the Hewitt family of Swoope, Virginia.
A graveside service will held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Reverend Merle Dodson.
Active pallbearers Chad Lambert, Kenner Smith, Danny Burnett, Louis Armstrong, Eddie Blackwell, and Chris Snyder.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Billy's memory, to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, C/O Sheriff Donald Smith, P.O. Box 860, Verona, Virginia 24482 or the McDowell Volunteer Fire Department, C/O Delbert Rexrode, 527 Windrush Lane, Doe Hill, Virginia 24433.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net