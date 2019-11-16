|
Billy G. Cason
Staunton - Billy Glenn Cason, 85, went to his heavenly reward on November 14, 2019 while being cared for at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
He was born April 2, 1934 in Staunton, a son of the late Robert and Angeline Clemmer Cason of Middlebrook.
Billy was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church, enlisted in the United States Army in 1954, and served our country during the Korean War until 1956. He was employed by Western State Hospital where he was a Laboratory Technician and retired in 1989 after 33 years of service. In addition, he was a part-time employee at Safeway for a number of years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and loved to garden and help others.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cason was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Cason.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 61 years, Doris Hinton Cason; two daughters, Terry Cason Barrett (Vince) of Fishersville and Karen Cason Cooley (Fred) of Cape Coral, FL.; four grandchildren, Ryan Case of Staunton, Matthew Case of Fishersville and Nikki and Derek Cooley, both of Cape Coral, FL. Also, two brothers, Harry (Tim) Cason, Roy (Woodie) Cason, both of Staunton; two sisters, Helen Cason Ramsey of Staunton and Ruby Cason Bratton of Millboro; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Reverend Jim Bollinger and Reverend Luke Smith.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Billy are encouraged to make donations to Area 5 Special Olympics, P. O. Box 1381, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Greenville United Methodist Church, C/o Ronnie Shifflett, P. O. Box 252, Greenville, VA 24440.
The family would like to thank Augusta Health's ICU medical staff as well as the staff at the Shenandoah House for the competent, kind and respectful care they gave Billy while he was a patient.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019