Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Blaine L. Simmons


1932 - 2019
Staunton - Blaine Laverne Simmons, 87, husband of Kitty Ann (Landis) Simmons, of Staunton passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Royal Care Senior Living.

Mr. Simmons was born in Doe Hill, Virginia on September 21, 1932 a son of the late Jacob Riley and Maggie Viola (Smith) Simmons.

Blaine was a veteran of the United States Army, was drafted during the Korean War, and served two years active duty and four years in the reserves. He was educated in the Highland County School Systems and married Kitty on November 24, 1953. Blaine started working at ASR in 1954, and retired in 1991, missing only three days of work during his thirty-seven year career.

In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by a son, Roger L.; five brothers, Obie, Alvin, Riley, Jr., Norval, and Leo; and four sisters, Pauline, Della, Jessie, and Lula B.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-six years are four children, Richard B., Victoria A., Teresa L., and David L. and a sister, Charlotte Tichenor.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Golden Clark.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
