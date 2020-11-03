Blanch H. Smith
Staunton - Blanch H. (Hall) Smith, 82, of Staunton, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Staunton, VA.
She was born in Augusta County, VA on July 21, 1938 a daughter of Alden R. Hall, Sr. and Florine (McCauley) Patterson.
She was a member of Smokey Row Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Glasgow Smith; two sons, Donnie and Jeff Smith and one brother, Alden "Ray" Hall, Jr.
Blanch is survived by her mother; three daughters, Wanda Scott, Mary Robinson (Bertie Lee) and Jennifer Smith; a host of grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hunter Cemetery, Parkersburg Pike in Staunton, VA.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.