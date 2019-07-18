|
Blanche Fortune
Craigsville - Blanche Ramsey Fortune, 100, of Craigsville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Brian Center Nursing and Rehab Center at Low Moor.
Mrs. Fortune was born March 5, 1919, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late William P. and Maggie Pearl Eagle Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, her daughter-in-law and five sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are her Son, William M. Fortune, of Chilton, WI.; four grandchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Craigsville Presbyterian Church since 1930 and had served on the Board of Deacons for twenty years. She was elected as an Elder in 1994. She held several offices in the Presbyterian Women, the last being Treasurer for thirty years. She was a Charter Member of the Craigsville Volunteer Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Craigsville Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Gwen Carr officiating.
Interment will be made in Mountain View Cemetery at Clifton Forge.
The family will receive their friends for one hour before service time at Craigsville Presbyterian Church.
Arritt Funeral Home in Covington is in charge of arrangements.
Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019