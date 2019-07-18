Services
Arritt Funeral Home
1102 South Highland Avenue
Covington, VA 24426-2198
(540) 962-2201
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Craigsville Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Craigsville Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Fortune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Fortune


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Fortune Obituary
Blanche Fortune

Craigsville - Blanche Ramsey Fortune, 100, of Craigsville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Brian Center Nursing and Rehab Center at Low Moor.

Mrs. Fortune was born March 5, 1919, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late William P. and Maggie Pearl Eagle Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, her daughter-in-law and five sisters and two brothers.

Surviving are her Son, William M. Fortune, of Chilton, WI.; four grandchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Craigsville Presbyterian Church since 1930 and had served on the Board of Deacons for twenty years. She was elected as an Elder in 1994. She held several offices in the Presbyterian Women, the last being Treasurer for thirty years. She was a Charter Member of the Craigsville Volunteer Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Craigsville Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Gwen Carr officiating.

Interment will be made in Mountain View Cemetery at Clifton Forge.

The family will receive their friends for one hour before service time at Craigsville Presbyterian Church.

Arritt Funeral Home in Covington is in charge of arrangements.

Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now