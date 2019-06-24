|
|
Bob Linkous
North Chesterfield - Bob Linkous of North Chesterfield (Richmond), Virginia, died early Sunday June 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Susan, and sons Chris and Jeff. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 26 at 2 pm at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge RD, North Chesterfield. The family will receive friends at the same location Tuesday June 25 from 2-4 and 6-8. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Richmond SPCA, 804-521-1308, richmondspca.org, or an animal welfare or other .
Published in The News Leader from June 24 to June 27, 2019