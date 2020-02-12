|
Bobby Daniel Hirtriter, Sr.
Okeechobee, FL - Bobby Daniel Hirtriter, Sr. died February 7, 2020. He was born May 22, 1943 in Staunton, Virginia to Max and Lena Belle (McDaniel) Hirtriter. Mr. Hirtriter proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 32 years, reaching the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, he was formerly of Miami. He had worked for FPL for 30 years and was a member of Scottish Rite in Miami, Homestead Shrine Club - where he volunteered as a Shriner Clown, Okeechobee Masonic Lodge #237, Okeechobee Shrine Club, VFW, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and Citizens Observation Patrol. He enjoyed listening to classic country music. He attended Basinger Brethren Church.
Mr. Hirtriter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Hirtriter; son, Bobby Hirtriter, Jr. (Tammy), of Stuart; daughter, Debra Frye (Mark), of Miami; grandchildren, Brittany Little, Charley Little (Christi), Jessica Little; brother, Max Hirtriter, Jr. (Sharon); sisters, Linda Davies (Eddie) and Sheila Tolley (Billy), all of Staunton, Virginia; and his beloved dog, Brutus.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Masonic services will be held prior to funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Basinger Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Basinger Brethren Church, 16090 NW 176th AVE, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020