Bobby L. Horne
Verona - Bobby Lee Horne, 70, husband of Mary F. Horne, of Laurel Hill Road, Verona passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Bobby was born in Lexington, Virginia on September 8, 1950, son of the late Boyd F. and Florence Horne.
He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville. He retired in 2012 from ASR in Verona, and was previously employed by AMP in Harrisonburg and Rea Magnet Wire in Buena Vista. Bobby was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing with his close friends at Ingleside Golf Course and traveling to Myrtle Beach to play golf. He loved watching his grandsons play sports, camping, fishing, and working outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd "Bo" Horne and his wife, Ruth and a son-in-law, Randy Kitner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Tina Kitner of Clemmons, North Carolina; a son, Christopher Horne and his wife, Susan of Staunton; three grandsons, Kyle Horne, Scottie Kitner, and Luke Horne; two sisters, Mary Hunter and her husband, John and Betty McDaniel and her husband, Butch; a brother, Kenneth "Wayne" Horn and his wife, Doreen; and two beloved grand pups, Sadie and Genesis.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington by Pastor Heath Spivey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Wilkinson, Tom Snyder, Jim Goodloe, Jim Kinder, Charlie Puckett, and Danny Dressler.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed).
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net