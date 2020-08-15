Bobbye Lee D'Orsi
Staunton - Bobbye Lee D'Orsi, 97, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at Augusta Health. She was born in Louisiana and spent much of her younger life in Texas and Louisiana where she met and married her husband Adrian Middleton. Throughout their marriage they had 5 children and traveled the world extensively with the Foreign Service Department. They lived in Tokyo, Japan, Cairo, Egypt and Beirut, Lebanon. Bobbye enjoyed telling stories about her many exciting life adventures. After Adrian's passing, Bobbye married Patrick D'Orsi of Staunton, VA.
Through many trials and tribulations, sorrows and joys, Bobbye remained strong and resilient with a positivity of character and a joy for life. She loved her family, friends and church dearly. Her hobbies included golf, bridge and entertaining.
Family members include: daughter Pamela Boone who is predeceased by her husband Jim and their son; daughter Christa Sady and husband Dan, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and daughter Sandy Smith and husband Keith and their 2 children. Bobbye's son Stan Middleton died in 1999 but is survived by his wife Donna, 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Her son Eric died at 18 months old.
The family sends a special thanks to Barbara Edson, Bobbye's longtime caregiver and friend. We also appreciate and thank all of her other caregivers who provided loving support.
A private Celebration Of Life service was held on Saturday, August 15th at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice
