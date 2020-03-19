Services
Bonnie Belle Hogshead Henning

Bonnie Belle Hogshead Henning Obituary
Bonnie Belle Hogshead Henning

Disputanta - Bonnie Belle Hogshead Henning, 67, of Disputanta, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home. Born in Staunton, VA, on July 21, 1952, she was the daughter of Lester P. Hogshead of Harrisonburg and the late Brenda Miller Hogshead.

Bonnie worked in the Pulmonary Department of the University of Virginia Medical Center for sixteen years.

On November 23, 1983, she was united in marriage with Mike Henning, who survives her. Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Little (Paul) of Huntsville, AL; three sisters, Phyllis Derr (John) of Charlottesville, Sue Landes of Richmond, and Nancy Reed (Chuck) of Greenville; a brother, Bruce Hogshead (Mary Ann) of Buckingham; and a granddaughter, Bethany Little.

Bonnie was active in church life throughout her years and most recently attended Destination Church in Hopewell. She was known for her compassion and willingness to help others. Her life was shortened by dementia, which she fought bravely. She will be dearly missed by family and friends for whom she always had time. Services for Bonnie were private.

Memorial donations may be made to The , 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
