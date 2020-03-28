|
|
Bonnie C. Cale
Fishersville - Bonnie Craft Cale, 87, passed away Sunday, March 22nd. Born in Augusta County April 17th, 1932 to Lorenda Ramsey Craft and Carson 'Pat' Craft, she graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1949 and then attended Dunsmore Business School.
In 1950, she met the love of her life, Bobby L Cale of Verona. They were married August 24, 1952 at Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren. For 17 years, she was employed as Teacher's Aide working at Craigsville, Churchville, Stuarts Draft and Beverly Manor. After retiring from Augusta County, Bonnie and her husband, Bobby, opened B&B Teacher's Aide. Eventually, this business was sold, and both Bonnie and Bobby enjoyed retirement living in the Spring Lakes Community in Staunton.
She remained an active member of the Arbor Hill Church community for over 20 years. More recently, she is a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren.
She spent most of her life as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed and is survived by three children. Vickie Jo Higby, a retired school teacher living in Laramie, WY, is married to Reed Higby. Robert Jeff Cale, a Baptist Minister residing in Esmont, VA, is married to Michon Harmon Cale. Randy L Cale, a Psychologist living in Saratoga Springs, NY, is married to Kimberly DelVecchio. Dana Nolley Cale remained her faithful and loving Daughter in Law and friend throughout the years, despite changing circumstances.
She also has seven grandchildren scattered across this great country, Anora, Becky, Curtis, Joy, Leland, Renda, and Sam. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced for sometime in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.HenryFuneralHome.net.
Everyone who knew Bonnie would say 'she lived her life on her terms.' And we all loved her that way. She will be deeply missed, but the Love she gave carries on.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020