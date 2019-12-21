|
Bonnie G. Monroe
Staunton - Bonnie Ann (Gregory) Monroe, 78, widow of Charles L. Monroe, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on May 31, 1941 in Augusta County to the late Ernest Aubrey and Iva Virginia (Helms) Gregory.
Mrs. Monroe was a member of Heaven's Golden Gates Church. She was an evangelist and a licensed preacher. Bonnie was a quilt maker and enjoyed sewing as well.
Surviving family members include two sons, Tracy Harris of Staunton and Shawn McCauley of Waynesboro; two daughters, Wanda Cash of Crimora and Angie Fitzgerald (Malcolm) of Waynesboro; one brother, Ernest Gregory, Jr. (Bonnie) of Buena Vista, one sister, Wanda D. Meeks of Verona; three grandsons and two granddaughters; three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shelia Owens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Wayne Harris and a grandson, Jeremiah Harris.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Heaven's Golden Gates Church by Pastor Golden C. Clark, Jr.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019