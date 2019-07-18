|
Bonnie J. Sweet
Greenville - Bonnie Jean (Lotts) Sweet, 84, widow of Lyle F. Sweet, Sr. of Poor Creek Lane, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born on November 28, 1934 in Raphine, the daughter or Vernie and Theo (Potter) Lotts.
Mrs. Sweet was a homemaker who considered it a great honor and privilege to love and care for more than 136 children in her home between 1954 to 2006. Her love of Jesus Christ was evidenced by her faithful membership at Greenville Baptist Church for 59 years. Serving on the Communion Committee, teaching children's Sunday School classes and singing in the choir were just a few of the ways she was devoted to her church. She loved music and was gifted to play nearly any instrument by ear. Her love, devotion and dedication to her husband of 59 years are an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a true example of the Proverbs 31 woman.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Lyle, Jr. and Julie Sweet, three daughters and sons-in-law, Doris and Rodney Kessler, Kay and Larry Arey, and Stephanie and Steve Bolt; eight grandchildren, Michael Kessler and wife, Kelli, Rachel Kessler, Olivia Moore and husband, Kody, Alex Arey, Jake Sweet, Beth Sweet and her husband, Nick Moore, Ethan Bolt and Peyton Bolt; and a great grandson, Ashton Kessler.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Greenville Baptist Church by Rev. David Ball.
Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 in Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Baptist Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019