Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24402
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Bonnie Sweet
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Sweet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie J. Sweet Obituary
Bonnie J. Sweet

Greenville - Bonnie Jean (Lotts) Sweet, 84, widow of Lyle F. Sweet, Sr. of Poor Creek Lane, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Augusta Health.

She was born on November 28, 1934 in Raphine, the daughter or Vernie and Theo (Potter) Lotts.

Mrs. Sweet was a homemaker who considered it a great honor and privilege to love and care for more than 136 children in her home between 1954 to 2006. Her love of Jesus Christ was evidenced by her faithful membership at Greenville Baptist Church for 59 years. Serving on the Communion Committee, teaching children's Sunday School classes and singing in the choir were just a few of the ways she was devoted to her church. She loved music and was gifted to play nearly any instrument by ear. Her love, devotion and dedication to her husband of 59 years are an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a true example of the Proverbs 31 woman.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Lyle, Jr. and Julie Sweet, three daughters and sons-in-law, Doris and Rodney Kessler, Kay and Larry Arey, and Stephanie and Steve Bolt; eight grandchildren, Michael Kessler and wife, Kelli, Rachel Kessler, Olivia Moore and husband, Kody, Alex Arey, Jake Sweet, Beth Sweet and her husband, Nick Moore, Ethan Bolt and Peyton Bolt; and a great grandson, Ashton Kessler.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Greenville Baptist Church by Rev. David Ball.

Burial will be private in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 in Henry Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now