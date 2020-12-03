1/1
Bonnie K. Cochran
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie K. Cochran

Maxwelton, West Virginia - Bonnie Kay Cochran, 53, husband of Raymond Cochran, of Maxwelton, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.

Mrs. Cochran was born on January 26, 1966 in Staunton, Virginia, a daughter of the late Joe Miller and Connie Kay Huffer.

Bonnie was a hard worker and enjoyed playing online computer games.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Steven Huffer, David Huffer, Ronnie Smith, Jr., and William Roberts; a step-daughter, Gypsy Cochran; a brother, Roger Miller; a sister, Cynthia Mays; a number of grandchildren and her furry friends, "T.T." and "Mud".

Services will be private.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved