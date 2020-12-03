Bonnie K. Cochran
Maxwelton, West Virginia - Bonnie Kay Cochran, 53, husband of Raymond Cochran, of Maxwelton, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
Mrs. Cochran was born on January 26, 1966 in Staunton, Virginia, a daughter of the late Joe Miller and Connie Kay Huffer.
Bonnie was a hard worker and enjoyed playing online computer games.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Steven Huffer, David Huffer, Ronnie Smith, Jr., and William Roberts; a step-daughter, Gypsy Cochran; a brother, Roger Miller; a sister, Cynthia Mays; a number of grandchildren and her furry friends, "T.T." and "Mud".
Services will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
