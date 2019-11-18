|
Boyd Stuart Buchanan
Lyndhurst - Boyd Stuart "Sonny Buck" "The Legend" Buchanan, 71, of Lyndhurst passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 peacefully at his home. His last 48 hours were spent with his family who loved him dearly talking and visiting.
Born August 26, 1948 in Augusta County, he was the son of the late John Henry Buchanan, Sr. and Clara Mae (Potter) Buchanan.
Sonny was a former employee at NIBCO and Baugher Chevrolet. He greatly enjoyed riding his Harley, driving his Country Boys Dream truck and anything that was Ford built. He was a member of the old Shenandoah Valley Harley Owners Group, Valley Riders, and The Tribes Motorcycle Club. Sonny was always helping others, even if it meant stopping on the side of the road to help someone.
Survivors include his two daughters, Theresa Buchanan Deakins and husband, Steve of Jay, FL and Susan Buchanan Gilland and husband, Mark of Stuarts Draft; siblings, Mary Lee Taylor and husband, Butch of Stuarts Draft, John "Dump" Buchanan, Jr. of Stuarts Draft, and Ruth Ann "Turtle" Martin and husband, Timothy of Staunton; granddaughter, Maddie Mcginnis and her parents, Amber and Joe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Bradley officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear their favorite Harley shirts, drive their motorcycles or four wheel drive trucks to the service. Following the service a ride will take place in his memory.
Active pallbearers will be JJ Lawson, Bob Ladd, Joel "Big House" Brown, Larry Fox, Todd Fitzgerald, Roxy Liptrap, Billy Brown, Kenny Whitley, and Craig White.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends of the three tribes.
A special thank you to Susan and Mark Gilland who were his main caregivers and Brittany Campbell, Brittany Mays, Cheryl White, and Debbie Galloway who also helped take care of him.
