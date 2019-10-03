|
Boyd T. Wood
Staunton - Boyd Thomas Wood, 77, widower of Anna Carolene (Wade) Wood of 3581 Middlebrook Village Road, Staunton, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Wood was born in Augusta County, Virginia on December 12, 1941, a son of the late Rubin Lester and Lizzie Gertrude (Wyant) Wood.
Boyd was a member of the West Augusta United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Navy, and he retired in 2002 from American Safety Razor where he was employed as a machine operator. Boyd was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed walking in the mountains looking for ginseng, listening to Blue Grass music, and watching the Washington Nationals Baseball team.
In addition to his parents and wife of forty-five years, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Losh; a brother, Wallace Wood; a sister, Lottie Yowell; three brothers-in-law, Mason Bryant, Marvin Tomlin and Edwin Yowell and a sister-in-law, Nancy Wood.
Surviving are four sons, Gary Earl Wade and his wife Robin, Dennis Elmer Losh and his wife Wanda all of Fishersville, Lennie Grant Losh of Spottswood, and Kenny William Losh of Bonney Lake, Washington; his fiancée, Jane Law of Middlebrook; three grandchildren, Whitney B. Wade and his wife Gina, Nicole A. Losh, and Christina M. Losh; a great granddaughter, Harper G. Nolley; three brothers, Hiram D. Wood and his wife Nancy of Hudgins, Virginia, Curtis G. Wood of Spanaway, WA, and Maynard Wood and his companion, Terry Carpenter of Fishersville; three sisters, Thelma Bryant, and Gracie Truslow and her husband Buddy of Waynesboro, and Betty Tomlin of Monroe, Virginia; a number of nieces and nephews; and Boyd's extended family, Emma Beth and her husband Michael Gutzler, and their children, Clara and Lawson; Mary Kate Law and her husband Timothy Jordan and their daughter, Theodora and numerous close and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at his residence.
A Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the West Augusta Community Cemetery by Rev. Deb Washer.
Active pallbearers will be Whitney Wade, Kenny Losh, Jeff Tomlin, Greg Tomlin, Stanley Bryant, and Elwood Yowell.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to West Augusta United Methodist Church, 3441 Deerfield Valley Road, Deerfield, Virginia 24432 or to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 2566, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019