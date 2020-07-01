Bradley A. Maurice
Raphine - Bradley Alexander Maurice, 28, of Raphine, VA, died June 24th, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
He was born on April 8th, 1992, in Staunton, Virginia. He attended Riverheads High School. He loved the outdoors, camping, and joyfully playing with his sons. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a loving and kind father, son, and brother. We will miss him dearly.
Bradley is survived by his partner, Chasity Agee; sons, Bryce, Ethan, and Nathan Maurice; parents, Chris and Cynthia Maurice; paternal grandparents, Ross and Gay Maurice; maternal grandmother Antonia Moranha; maternal grandfather, John Moranha; sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Newton and Geoffrey Newton; sister, Sarah Maurice; brother, Daniel Maurice; and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Katherine Elizabeth Maurice.
A private burial will be held in Thornrose Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.