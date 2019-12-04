|
|
Brenda C. Martin
Stuarts Draft - Brenda Sue Cash Martin, 69, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord at 1:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Ralph Thomas Martin, Sr.
She was born June 24, 1950 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late James Dillard Cash and Doris Virginia Glass Cash. She is the biological daughter of Kenneth Fitzgerald and the late Edna Starnes.
Prior to her retirement, she was a retail manager of Super Dollar and Dollar General for over 35 years.
Brenda was a loving wife, mother, maw-maw and great maw-maw. She loved going drag racing with her family and also loved her dogs, Lucy Lou and Daisy Mae.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Thomas Martin Jr., and Penny Martin of Stuarts Draft; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Chris Neese of Afton and Kimberly and "Boots" Howdyshell of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren, Logan Martin and fiancé, Hallie Durkin, Lyndsie Martin and significant other, Dale Eavey, Lance Howdyshell and fiancé, Katelyn Shirley, C. J. Neese and girlfriend, Hannah Sullivan, and Landon "Willis" Howdyshell; great grandchildren, Owen Christopher Eavey, McKenzie Blake Martin and Layla Grace Howdyshell; one sister, Becky Starnes; and two half-brothers, Sonny Fitzgerald and Kevin Fitzgerald.
She was preceded in death by her parents; biological mother; and sister, Jeannie Young.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Logan Martin, Lance Howdyshell, C.J. Neese, Chris Neese, Boots Howdyshell, Landon Howdyshell, and Dale Eavey.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends and family attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the funeral home and other times at the residence of her son, 176 Buckboard Road, Waynesboro, VA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019