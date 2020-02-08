|
|
Brenda C. Thacker
Staunton - Brenda Carolyn (Martin) Heflin Hoover Thacker, age 72, passed away February 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Thacker and his son, Doug; and three children, Beverly Foust and fiancé Scott Bardin, Tony Heflin and wife Jackie, and Tommy Heflin and wife Sheri.
A private burial service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery.
A celebration service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15 in Calvary Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Randy Spencer and Pastor Stewart McCarter. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. The full obituary may be viewed online at www.bearfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be expressed.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020