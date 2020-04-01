Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda E. Shaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda E. Shaver Obituary
Brenda E. Shaver

Waynesboro - Brenda Elaine Shaver, 68, of Waynesboro, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her residence.

She was born November 25, 1951 in Staunton, daughter of the late Paul Eastace and Doris Marie (Roadcap) Shaver.

Family includes her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Cynthia Shaver; a number of other family members including her cousin, Goldie Ham and a nephew, Kelsey Shaver; and her church friends.

With respect to our current Covid-19 crisis, to celebrate her life, please pause to remember Brenda in your own special way.

Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Memorials may be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -