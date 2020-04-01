|
|
Brenda E. Shaver
Waynesboro - Brenda Elaine Shaver, 68, of Waynesboro, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her residence.
She was born November 25, 1951 in Staunton, daughter of the late Paul Eastace and Doris Marie (Roadcap) Shaver.
Family includes her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Cynthia Shaver; a number of other family members including her cousin, Goldie Ham and a nephew, Kelsey Shaver; and her church friends.
With respect to our current Covid-19 crisis, to celebrate her life, please pause to remember Brenda in your own special way.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Memorials may be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020