BRENDA J. NAPIER
Staunton - Brenda Gail (Jackson) Napier, 67, wife of Dennis Ray Napier, of Staunton, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, peacefully at home with family by her side.
She was born February 12, 1953, in Staunton, a daughter of Helen (Varner) Jackson McLear and the late Fred Jackson.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Napier was employed by Unify followed by Augusta Health.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, family members include a daughter, Dana Bailey of Knoxville, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Emma and Ella; a son, Christopher Napier-Riden of Dallas, Texas; her mother, Helen McLear of Staunton; a brother, Jerry Jackson of Staunton; a sister, Debbie McGann of Stuarts Draft; and a step-sister, Melisia Stacy of Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Jackson and step-father, Paul McLear.
Friends may visit Henry Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. On Friday, April 24, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Thornrose Cemetery with immediate family only.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020