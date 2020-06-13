BRENDA R. PUFFENBARGER
Staunton - Brenda (Rexrode) Puffenbarger, 64, wife of Raymond Ray "Stonewall" Puffenbarger, Jr. of Staunton, stepped into eternity Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born September 14, 1955, in Hot Springs, a daughter of the late James Randolph "Buckshot" and Edith Jane "Dee" (Swearengin) Rexrode.
She was employed by the 7-Eleven in Fishersville.
She loved to fish and bragged to be the best. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and grandpugs and spoiling them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Raymond Ray Puffenbarger, III and Marta; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Deivy Espinoza; a sister, Nancy Stanley; two grandchildren, Elian and Brisa; grand-dogs, Bugsy, Gracie, and Pancake; and a special friend, Sheila Thurber.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cassandra; and four sisters and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.