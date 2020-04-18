Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Brenda T. Dodson

Brenda T. Dodson Obituary
Brenda T. Dodson

Verona - Brenda Gale (Trimble) Dodson, 67, wife of Richard Weaver Dodson, of Verona, died Thursday, August 16, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born February 4, 1953 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late James Gilmer and Elizabeth Marie (Cook) Trimble.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Genesco L. Grief Company.

In addition to her husband of 46 years, family members include a daughter, Christina Landes of Staunton; two grandchildren, Madilyn and Autumn Landes; and a sister, Donna Kay Thompson of Staunton.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Wayne and Victor Lee "Pete" Trimble.

A private memorial service will be held in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be at later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
