Brian M. Davis
1961 - 2020
Brian M Davis

Fishsersville - Brian Mead Davis, 59, of Middlebrook passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Augusta Health.

He was born on February 12, 1961 in Fredericksburg, the son of James William Davis and the late Norma (Jackson) Davis.

He was member of the Middlebrook Church of God. He enjoyed horseback riding, watching his grandchildren show cattle and horses, taking walks and spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, surviving family members include the mother of his children, Carr-Lou Davis; two daughters, Carrsha Eavers and husband, Matt, and Tess Williams and husband, Ben; and seven grandchildren, Hannah, Bella, Carrter, Mattie, Bowen, John, and Davis.

Friends are welcome to sign the guest book at the funeral home during regular business hours, Monday through Wednesday, however, due to Covid 19, there will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. All services will be private at a later date.

The family would like to thank the University of Virginia Transplant Team and the Staunton UVA Dialysis team for their continual care and support over the years.

Henry Funeral Home is Handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
