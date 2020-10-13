1/1
Brower V. York Jr.
1929 - 2020
Brower V. York, Jr.

Staunton - Brower Vance York, Jr., 91, widower of Rhoda Hope (Gilbert) York of Pinehurst Road, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.

Mr. York was born in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 1929, the son of the late Col. Brower Vance York, Sr. and India Mae (Clark) York.

Mr. York was a member of the Cherryvale United Methodist Church. In 1948, he graduated from Laurel High School in Laurel, Maryland, attended the Marion Military Institute at Marion, Alabama as a liberal acts student, and attended the Citadel at Charleston, South Carolina, as an English major. While on active duty Mr. York completed courses in business administration at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. He served on active duty in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, assigned for three years to Public Information Services of the 117th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing. Later designated the 10th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing in France and Germany. He received an honorable discharge from the military service holding the rank of Airman First Class in August of 1959, after four years on active duty and another four years inactive reserve.

Brower moved to Waynesboro, Virginia in 1958 and was employed by the News-Virginian from mid-January 1958, after assignments as senior staff writer, Staunton bureau chief, education editor, senior political writer, general and special-assignment reporter and feature writer until his retirement on September 30, 1984. From 1957-1984, Brower was a consistent award winner in annual writing and photography competitions of the Virginia Press Association, including sever first place citations. Also from 1965 to present, he was a member of the Sigma Delta Chi, National Professional Journalistic Society, from 1988 to present, he was a member of the Augusta Lions Club, serving as club president in 1996-97 and was named Lion-of the-Year for 1997, and awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship in year 2000.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. York was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Diana York and Daphne Rebecca "Becky" Rose (York) Blackburn.

Surviving is a step-daughter, Lorraine Annette "Lori" (Whisman) Caldwell of Stuarts Draft and step-son, Charles Eric "Chuck" Whisman of Staunton; two granddaughters, Hannah Mae (Caldwell) Lucas and husband James, Sr. of Houston, Texas and Emily Hope (Caldwell) Kling and husband Kyle of Waynesboro; two grandsons, Charles Nicholas Whisman of Charlottesville and Nathaniel Scott Whisman of Staunton; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Kling, Madeleine Lucas, James Lucas, Jr. and William Lucas; two sisters, Sylvia Jane York of Cincinnati, Ohio and Cynthia Anne India (York) Barnett of Tryon, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Vivian Utz and Pastor Luke Smith.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








Published in The News Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Thornrose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
