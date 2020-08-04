1/1
Bruce F. Hildebrand
1955 - 2020
Bruce F. Hildebrand

Afton - Bruce Franklin Hildebrand, 65, husband of Jeanette (Woods) Hildebrand of Afton, Virginia, formerly of Craigsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, as a result of an auto accident.

Mr. Hildebrand was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 8, 1955, a son of Herbert Frank "Frankie" Hildebrand of Verona and the late Shirley Ann (Fridley) Hildebrand.

Bruce was in the United States Army and was employed by B&S Asphalt Company of Staunton and Enviro Clean in Lexington. Bruce loved the outdoors, all you had to do was ride by and see his immaculate yard. He loved camping, spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, and had the trophies to prove it. The times he spent in the woods with his son Derek was some of the best times of his life. Bruce was an amazing bass player, "O my could he play." Some people were shocked that he could play as well as he did. "Just wish we could hear him play one more time."

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Mary Fridley, whom raised him and he adored so much; and his brother Brian, whom he loved very much.

Surviving in addition to his father and wife of nineteen years, are three sons, Michael Hildebrand and his wife Tracey, Derek Hildebrand and his wife Karen, and Brandon Hildebrand; three step-children, Belinda Malcom, Dawnelle Miller and her significant other Gary, and Amy Neese and her husband Brian; granddaughter, Alysha Hildebrand; five step-grandchildren, Trey Lawson, Blake and Brittany Miller and Zane "Button" and Chase Powell; step-great-grandchildren, Jordan and Lincoln; two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Hildebrand and Barry W. Hildebrand; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Hamblin; and numerous of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews as well as so many friends.

He never met a stranger, he will be missed by many.

A Memorial Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Davey Whitesell. The family will receive friends following the service. (Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, ALL current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

A Celebration of life for family and friends will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the home of his son, Derek Hildebrand, 244 Sugar Loaf Road, Staunton.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
