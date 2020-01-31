Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church
3204 Cold Springs Road
Greenville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Fredrick Cash


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Fredrick Cash Obituary
Bruce Fredrick Cash

Stuarts Draft - Bruce Fredrick Cash, 91, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born February 26, 1928, in Rockbridge County, son of the late Samuel and Mary Cash.

Bruce attended Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church and had retired from Crompton in 1983. He owned and operated Cash's Lawn Mower Hospital from 1983 until 2015. He sang and played guitar at nursing homes and churches for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Doyle Cash; daughter-in-law, Thelma W. Cash; great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Bella Cash and six brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his two sons, Bobby W. Cash of Staunton and Larry D. Cash of Greenville; Bruce's fiancée, Shirley Ann Hoover of Stuarts Draft; two brothers, Gene Nelson Cash and wife, Dolly of Waynesboro and Douglas Warren Cash and wife, Sandy of Fishersville; his grandchildren, Samuel Cash, Tabitha Cash Vess and husband, Jason, Cheryl Cash and Jonathan Cash and wife, Elizabeth; his great-grandchildren, Justin Vess, Hannah Vess, Lydia Vess, Justin Cash, Chloe Cash, Hadassah Cash and Nathan and Ethan Cash and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P. M., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3204 Cold Springs Road, Greenville, conducted by Jonathan Cash and Pastor Eric Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 P. M., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 691 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Share memories and condolences and www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -