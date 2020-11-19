Bruce G. Grover
Staunton - Brigadier General Bruce Gordon Grover, beloved husband of Ruth Charlotte (Schneider) Grover, passed away on April 28, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church by Mark Wilson. Military rites will be provided by an Honor Guard of the United States Army.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church (the Bruce Grover Memorial Fund); P.O. Box 118, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
