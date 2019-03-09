|
|
Bryant Thurston
Crimora - Bryant Dwayne Thurston, 43, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, due to injuries from an accident.
Bryant was born in Waynesboro on June 10, 1975, a son of Mary Thurston of New Hope.
He worked for Bosserman Logging Company.
Bryant is also survived by his children, Frank and Mariah Thurston of Crimora; a step-daughter, Courtney Etheridge of WV; two sisters, Michelle Shoemaker and husband, Josh, of Weyers Cave, and Stephanie Thurston of Weyers Cave; step-granddaughter, Kinsiey; nieces, Beth, Catherine, Hanna, Carley; nephews, Dustin and Tristan.
He is preceded in death by: Grandfather; Frank Thurston, Grandmother; Imogene Thurston; Cousins, Shawn Thurston, Timmy Thurston, Spencer Thurston, Glen Smallwood, Aaron Lowery
A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM Monday, March 11, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro, with Pastor Cory Smallwood officiating.
