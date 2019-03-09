Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Thurston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant Thurston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bryant Thurston Obituary
Bryant Thurston

Crimora - Bryant Dwayne Thurston, 43, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, due to injuries from an accident.

Bryant was born in Waynesboro on June 10, 1975, a son of Mary Thurston of New Hope.

He worked for Bosserman Logging Company.

Bryant is also survived by his children, Frank and Mariah Thurston of Crimora; a step-daughter, Courtney Etheridge of WV; two sisters, Michelle Shoemaker and husband, Josh, of Weyers Cave, and Stephanie Thurston of Weyers Cave; step-granddaughter, Kinsiey; nieces, Beth, Catherine, Hanna, Carley; nephews, Dustin and Tristan.

He is preceded in death by: Grandfather; Frank Thurston, Grandmother; Imogene Thurston; Cousins, Shawn Thurston, Timmy Thurston, Spencer Thurston, Glen Smallwood, Aaron Lowery

A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM Monday, March 11, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro, with Pastor Cory Smallwood officiating.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.