Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Eppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin L. Eppard


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin L. Eppard Obituary
Calvin L. Eppard

Churchville - Calvin Leon Eppard, 71, husband of Jenanne "Nan" Eppard, of Churchville passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Elkton, the son of the late Otis and Norwood Ruth Eppard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Moubray.

In addition to his wife of twenty-eight years, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly Davis and husband Glenn of Elkton; son Chad Eppard and wife Valerie of Shenandoah; stepson Scott Schuler of Fargo, North Dakota; and five beloved grandchildren Addison and Beckett Eppard, Connor and Riley Davis, and Madison Schuler. Also surviving are his sister Karen Trail of Roanoke, brothers Bobby (Linda), Chester, and Alan (Tina) Eppard, and a special nephew Daryl Eppard all of Elkton.

Calvin shared and passed on his love of nature and wildlife to all who were close to him.

His ashes will be scattered at a later date in a natural setting according to his wishes.

In keeping with his desire that no one go hungry, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. James LaGrua and Kathy Kennedy, nurse with First Choice Hospice for their kindness and care.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -