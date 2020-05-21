|
Calvin L. Eppard
Churchville - Calvin Leon Eppard, 71, husband of Jenanne "Nan" Eppard, of Churchville passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Elkton, the son of the late Otis and Norwood Ruth Eppard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Moubray.
In addition to his wife of twenty-eight years, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly Davis and husband Glenn of Elkton; son Chad Eppard and wife Valerie of Shenandoah; stepson Scott Schuler of Fargo, North Dakota; and five beloved grandchildren Addison and Beckett Eppard, Connor and Riley Davis, and Madison Schuler. Also surviving are his sister Karen Trail of Roanoke, brothers Bobby (Linda), Chester, and Alan (Tina) Eppard, and a special nephew Daryl Eppard all of Elkton.
Calvin shared and passed on his love of nature and wildlife to all who were close to him.
His ashes will be scattered at a later date in a natural setting according to his wishes.
In keeping with his desire that no one go hungry, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. James LaGrua and Kathy Kennedy, nurse with First Choice Hospice for their kindness and care.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020