Calvin L. Sanderson
Staunton - Calvin Llewellyn Sanderson, 62, husband of Brenda (Durrette) Sanderson, of 106 Skyline Avenue, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born September 2, 1956 in Washington, DC, a son of the late Charles and Louise Lewellyn (Brittain) Sanderson.
Mr. Sanderson worked 25 years at Advance Drainage Systems and he also worked at Western State Hospital. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved caring for his grandbabies.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, family members include a daughter, Erica Sanderson (K. Jay Johnson); two brothers, Charles Sanderson (Thelma) and Vada Sanderson (Jeannie); two granddaughters, Harmonie and Harlan; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the residence.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019