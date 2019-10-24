Resources
More Obituaries for Card Thanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Card Of Thanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Card Of Thanks In Memoriam
CARD OF THANKS

I would like to take this opportunity to express a heartfelt "Thank You" to our neighbors on Frontier Drive, Tom and Dana Sensabaugh, the Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Members, Sam Simmons, Roger Offenbacker and Danial Mason and the Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and his deputies Matt Wilcher and Aaron Will for all of the assistance they provided during the recent visitation for Miss Maggi Peterson.

Your generosity, kindness and support were very much appreciated. Again, THANK YOU!!

William S. Coffman

Owner of Coffman Funeral Home
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Card's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.