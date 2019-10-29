|
CARD OF THANKS
I would like to take this opportunity to express a heartfelt "Thank You" to our neighbors on Frontier Drive, Tom and Dana Sensabaugh, the Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Members, Sam Simmons, Roger Offenbacker and Danial Mason and the Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and his deputies Matt Wilcher and Aaron Will for all of the assistance they provided during the recent visitation for Miss Maggi Peterson.
Your generosity, kindness and support were very much appreciated. Again, THANK YOU!!
William S. Coffman
Owner of Coffman Funeral Home
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019