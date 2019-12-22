|
Carl Edward Fitzgerald
Staunton - Carl Edward Fitzgerald, 92, widower of Lillie Mae (Huffer) Fitzgerald, of 106 Hillview Lane, Staunton passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Fitzgerald was born on May 15, 1927 in Augusta County, Virginia, a son of the late Arthur Cleveland and Virgie (Marshall) Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Smith's Transfer Corporation in 1987 with 27 years of service as a Truck Driver. Carl was a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), and the Teamsters Local #29. He enjoyed collecting and shooting all types of guns, he enjoyed horses and playing music.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Hoy; a grandson, Adrian Curtis Fitzgerald; two brothers, Arthur Franklin Fitzgerald and Ray Burton Fitzgerald; and four sisters, Grace Chaplin, Louise Campbell, Genevieve Care and Jean Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by three sons, Dr. Curtis W. Fitzgerald and his wife Cathi of Lyons, Kansas, Carl "Steve" Fitzgerald and his wife Karin and Michael Fitzgerald and his wife Hope both of Staunton; a daughter, Kathy Robertson and her husband Doug of Staunton; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a special nephew, Wayne Fitzgerald and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by his son, Dr. Curtis W. Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason and Douglas "Pugs" Robertson, Brian, Eric and Dale Fitzgerald and Nathan Desarno.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019