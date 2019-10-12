Services
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
More Obituaries for Carl Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Preston Cox

Carl Preston Cox Obituary
Carl Preston Cox

Fairfield - Carl Preston Cox, 91 of Fairfield died Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mayflower Nursing Home. He was born April 12, 1928 in Fairfield, a son of the late Robert Blamer Cox and Cora Lee Snider Cox and was the last surviving member of his family.

Carl was a member of the New Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and attended Emory United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from DuPont.

He is survived by his wife; Ruth Morrison Cox, a daughter and son-in-law; Misty and Dale Henderson, two grandsons; Luke N. and Jude Z. Henderson along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 11 am. Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Mt. Olive Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Greg Fleshman, Rev. Valerie Ritter and Rev. Carl Pattison officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
