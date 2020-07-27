Carl W. Wilkerson
Staunton - Carl William Wilkerson, 89, widower of Nancy Lee (Anderson) Wilkerson, of Staunton, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
He was born April 24, 1931 in Augusta County, a son of the late Anthony Perkins, Sr., and Oval (Robertson) Wilkerson.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Wilkerson was employed by VDOT as a materials engineer.
He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church where he was head usher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and time with his family.
Family members include a son, William B. Wilkerson and wife, Theresa; two daughters, Linda (Wilkerson) Pruitt and husband, Garry, and Brenda (Wilkerson) Nair and husband, Brad; three brothers, Anthony Wilkerson, Jr., Paul Wilkerson, and Fred Wilkerson, Sr.; a sister, Judy Zdinak; a granddaughter, Monica (Wilkerson) Snead and husband Daniel Snead; two great grandchildren, Isaiah Snead and Caleigh Snead; and three step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lauck, Stephen Bendler, and Julia Bendler.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronald Wilkerson, Warren Wilkerson, Frank Wilkerson, and Burnett Wilkerson and four sisters, Helen Kniceley, Ann Calverley, Evelyn Gibson, and Frances Sutton.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jesse Moffitt. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men and women of Christ United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Special thanks to Legacy Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1512 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
