Carl Wilson Sheets
1937 - 2020
Carl Wilson Sheets

Churchville - Carl Wilson Sheets, 82, husband of Katherine Ann (Moneymaker) Sheets, of 485 Hotchkiss Road, Churchville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

Mr. Sheets was born in Mt. Sidney, Virginia on December 27, 1937, a son of the late John Odie and Clara (Crummet) Sheets. At the death of his mother, Carl went to be raised by his uncle and aunt, Kenny and Mary (Johns) Sheets.

Carl was retired from E.I. DuPont after 36 years of service. He enjoyed attending and helping at auction sales.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sheets was preceded in death by a son, James Wilson "Jimmie" Sheets; four brothers, Rudolph Sheets, Charles Sheets, John Sheets and Paul Sheets; eight sisters, Elizabeth Polachek, Helen Beaver, Catherine Sheets, Mae Fox, Kathleen Coffman, Waltine Sheets, Janet Wood and Ethel Craig.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-two years, is a daughter, Linda S. Ebel and husband, Eric of Richmond; a sister-in-law, Ina Sheets of Staunton; many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Bruce Lamond, Danny Perry, Ray Wine and Norris Miller.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Green Hill Cemetery by Pastor Garold W. Senger, Jr.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Verona Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 187, Verona, Virginia 24482.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green Hill Cemetery
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
