Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Carl Woodrow "Woody" Roberts Obituary
Carl Woodrow "Woody" Roberts

Waynesboro - Carl Woodrow "Woody" Roberts passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the son of the late Carl H. and Agnes (Dooms) Roberts.

A native of Waynesboro, he was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. While he was in Newport News, he married his late wife, Dorothy Spradlin. They returned to Waynesboro where he was a founding partner of General Machine Works, later named Precision Fabricators.

Woody believed in family and hard work. He loved to play golf. Woody had a passion for the sport of baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox and was a devout fan all his life. He was a member of Wayne Hills Baptist Church, Waynesboro Elks Lodge #2270, and the Waynesboro Moose Lodge #1309.

Survivors include his sons, Carl Roberts (Kathy) and Scott Roberts (Amerylis); grandchildren, Ashlyn Soulsby, Vance Roberts, Heather Wilson (Mark), and Chuck Roberts (Brandie); great grandchildren, Chase and Kinley; brother, Freddie Roberts (Sudie); numerous nephews and niece, Susie Piper; and honorary grandson, Josh Buchanan.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Jamie McClanahan officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Carl W. and Dorothy S. Roberts Machinist Training Scholarship Fund, Valley Career and Technical Center, 49 Hornet Road, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to a Parkinson's research charity of your choosing.

The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Square for their care of Woody and his family.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019
