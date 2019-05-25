|
|
Carlton "Carl" Scott Price
Stuarts Draft -
Carlton "Carl" Scott Price, 84, of Stuarts Draft , passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville with his family by his side.
Carl was born on June 13, 1934, a son of the late John F. and Mary (Cundiff) Price.
He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Macon during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he served in the Naval Reserves for 12 years.Carl was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and retired after 27 years of service as a Senior Trooper with the Virginia State Police.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Price.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Wanda (Warden) Price; daughters, Anne Keller and husband, Mike of Raphine, Carolyn Davis of Appomattox; brothers, Warren Price and wife, Molly of Chatham, Tommy Price and wife, Mary Jane of Rocky Mount; sister-in-law, Gail Price of Rocky Mount; brother-in-law, Roger Warden and wife, Sue of Christiansburg; grandchildren, Jessica Truxell and husband, James, Erin Kucharik and husband, David, Ashley Hudson and husband, Jason, Scott Davis and wife, Blair; eight great -grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, with Pastor David Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be A. J. Thompson, Bill Reid, Will Clark, Andrew Garasimowiz, Freddie Richardson, Jerry Allen and Gene Kane.
Honorary pallbearers be members of the Virginia State Police.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care, as well as the many friends who visited him while he was a patient there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, Va. 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019