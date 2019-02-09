Services
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 299-9171
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church
314 Muir's Chapel Road
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC - Carol Jean (Stump) McConnell, 80, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at Heritage Greens Arboretum Memory Care in Greensboro, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 2:00pm at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, followed by the burial across the street. Directly afterwards, the family will be hosting a reception in the Boren Building at the church.

Carol was born May 23,1938 in Roanoke, VA to the late Dewey Roosevelt Stump and Eleanor Jane Bryan Stump. She loved reading, gardening, her faith, keeping up on the news, traveling, walking, and fishing. Carol was also very involved in charity organizations most of her adult life.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert Eugene McConnell, her brother David Stump, and her son John Bradfield McConnell.

She is survived by her daughter Julie Anne McConnell, her son-in-law Bryan L. McConnell, both of Mills River, NC, her daughter-in-law Gloria S. McConnell of Monterey, VA, her brother Kenny Stump of Greensboro, NC, 2 nieces and 6 nephews, as well as a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church at 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, or the at 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the McConnell Family, and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
