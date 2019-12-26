Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol K. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol K. Robinson Obituary
CAROL K. ROBINSON

Staunton - Carol (Kesterson) Robinson, 74, wife of Cecil "Sonny" McKinley Robinson, of 3055 Lee Jackson Highway, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence.

She was born November 11, 1945, in Hempstead, New York, a daughter of the late Frank Lewis and Dorothy Elizabeth (Jones) Kesterson.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Robinson was employed by Alcoa with 19 years of service.

She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and was able to spend her last Christmas at home.

In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Jeff Robinson of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rick Sprouse of Staunton; two grandchildren, Matthew and Eric Sprouse; a sister-in-law, Kay Mader (Jim); and a nephew, Jason Mader.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in Thornrose Cemetery by Mr. Danny Pritchett.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A special thanks to Shenandoah Hospice, especially her nurse, Becky.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -