CAROL K. ROBINSON
Staunton - Carol (Kesterson) Robinson, 74, wife of Cecil "Sonny" McKinley Robinson, of 3055 Lee Jackson Highway, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born November 11, 1945, in Hempstead, New York, a daughter of the late Frank Lewis and Dorothy Elizabeth (Jones) Kesterson.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Robinson was employed by Alcoa with 19 years of service.
She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and was able to spend her last Christmas at home.
In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Jeff Robinson of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rick Sprouse of Staunton; two grandchildren, Matthew and Eric Sprouse; a sister-in-law, Kay Mader (Jim); and a nephew, Jason Mader.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in Thornrose Cemetery by Mr. Danny Pritchett.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A special thanks to Shenandoah Hospice, especially her nurse, Becky.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019