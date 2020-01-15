|
Carol M. Campbell
Swoope - Carol Phyllis McKinney Campbell, of 41 Last Raid Lane, Swoope, VA went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 14 ,2020. Mrs. Campbell was born in Buchannan County, VA on April 4, 1939, the daughter of the late Bevard (Beverley) and Hattie Horn McKinney.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by five sisters, Goldie Horn, Arlene Horn, Ramona Stacy, Ruth Hooker, Maude St. Clair; two brothers, Beverley McKinney Jr. and Curtis Cecil McKinney; and sister of the heart, Sherry Sheffer.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Glenn "Sugar" Campbell; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lisa Campbell of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Margaret Cole of Jewel Ridge, VA and Yvonne Cole of Martinsville, VA; two sisters-in-law, Naomi Boyd McKinney Horn of Claypool Hill, VA and Joan Campbell of Verona, VA; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Carol was employed by Genesco and Knopp Enterprises. She was also the owner of Winkers Video in Churchville.
A hard worker, Carol will be remembered for her love for her family, sense of humor, cooking and baking. She had a wonderful laugh and loved to sing.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.
A special thanks to Linda and Alan Accord for the care they provided and love they showed during the last days of her life here on earth.
Memorials may be made to the , Central and Western VA Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020