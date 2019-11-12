|
|
Carol S. Barksdale
Staunton - Carol Stuart McAllister Barksdale died November 11, 2019, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center, her home for the past ten years.
Carol, the daughter of William W. and Evelyn O. McAllister, was born July 27, 1937 at Selma in Staunton, delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Clarence Obenschain. She graduated from Waynesboro High School and Marion College. In 1958, she married James L. Barksdale, who predeceased her in 2009.
Happily raising her children in Greenville, S.C. and Waynesboro, Carol was a "Mom" to many and always found the good in everyone. She enjoyed volunteering in leadership roles with the Presbyterian Church youth and Girl Scouts, as well as fishing, playing bridge, stitchery, and watching all sports. As office manager for Dr. Kivlighan for many years, her favorite part was getting to know the patients.
Carol is survived by her daughter Diane (Perry) Lericos, son Kemp (Kerry) Barksdale, and daughter Elizabeth (Jim) Knicely; sisters Kirk Huske and Sara (George) Joyner; grandchildren Meredith (Drew) Nodtvedt, Eric (Erin) Paulsen, Matthew and Carter Knicely, and Benjamin and Erin Barksdale; great grandsons Ronan and Rorik Nodtvedt, Alexander Paulsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the SPCA and First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, VA.
Funeral services will be private. McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019